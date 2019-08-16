James Investment Research Increases Holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB); America First Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Cme Group (CME) Position by $509,876

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 88,990 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65 million, down from 92,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $212.71. About 1.04 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 09/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle prices buckle under big supply worries; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 23; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 19/03/2018 – CME gets foothold in Black Sea with new-look grain futures; 23/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs slump again on cash prices, trade war threat; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 229.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 147,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 211,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 64,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 4.81 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 22/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – 2 MEMBERS OF MB FINANCIAL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN FIFTH THIRD BANCORP BOARD; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Pays Premium to Grab Bigger Share of Chicago Market; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to Merge With MB Financial in Transaction Valued at Approximately $4.7B; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – DEAL FOR VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.7 BLN; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF MB FINANCIAL WILL RECEIVE $54.20 OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third To Buy Chicago’s MB Financial In Deal Valued At $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 66,351 shares to 11,673 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 338,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,137 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sirios Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.73% or 478,960 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.16% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 161,121 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 50.94M shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1.90M shares. Rampart Investment Management Co Llc invested in 0.07% or 22,909 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 18,430 shares or 0.09% of the stock. James Invest Research, Ohio-based fund reported 211,985 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc reported 2.63M shares stake. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 1,867 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg, a Maryland-based fund reported 642,797 shares. Pettee Investors has invested 0.25% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Intl Gp Inc Inc holds 414,694 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.