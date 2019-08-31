James Investment Research Increased Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake; KURITA WATER INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (KTWIF) Sellers Decreased By 2.49% Their Shorts

KURITA WATER INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KTWIF) had a decrease of 2.49% in short interest. KTWIF’s SI was 105,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.49% from 108,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1056 days are for KURITA WATER INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KTWIF)’s short sellers to cover KTWIF’s short positions. It closed at $26.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

James Investment Research Inc increased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 69.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc acquired 45,216 shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 110,662 shares with $7.68M value, up from 65,446 last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $33.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 1.95 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for Free, Without Commercials, on All Digital Platforms; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, other countries in Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, petroleum process chemicals, iron and steel related chemicals, paper and pulp related chemicals, RO membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services. It has a 19.09 P/E ratio. The Water Treatment Facilities segment makes and sells water treatment equipment and facilities; provides ultrapure water, chemical cleaning, tool cleaning, and soil and groundwater remediation services; and offers maintenance services that encompass operation, maintenance, and management of water treatment facilities.

More recent Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investment In Water Part 8: The Search For The Perfect Water Stock Continues In Japan – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2016. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Atlantic Investment Management 2017 Annual Letter – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Invest In Water Part 16: Veolia, What Is Going On? Questions Answered! – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 30, 2016 was also an interesting one.

James Investment Research Inc decreased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 24,583 shares to 370,097 valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spon Adr stake by 17,041 shares and now owns 94,038 shares. World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pork market disruption expected to continue – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Foods Appoints New Prepared Foods Leader NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tyson Foods to Webcast Barclays Conference Presentation – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyson Foods has $100 highest and $74 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 0.23% above currents $93.04 stock price. Tyson Foods had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $74 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 44,418 shares. 34 are owned by Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Company. Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.6% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 55,285 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 435,091 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Verity Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 7,885 shares. Hallmark Cap Management invested 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.14% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma stated it has 1.85M shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 52,237 shares. Invesco Limited reported 3.76 million shares. Amica Retiree Trust invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.68% or 1.41 million shares. Moreover, Cap Fund Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 61,326 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.21% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).