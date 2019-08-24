James Investment Research Increased Holding in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) by $671,400 as Shares Declined; Argyll Research Maintains Position in Tc Pipelines LP (TCP)

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 36,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92 million, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 67,897 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) by 10361.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 11,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 11,298 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 448,144 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TC Pipelines LP (TCP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TC PipeLines: Takeover Candidate At 0% Premium – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP to Release 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results on February 21 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP announces first quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albert D Mason owns 49,959 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 76,800 shares. Stifel accumulated 6,014 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 115,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De holds 161,626 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Alps Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 5.11 million shares or 1.35% of the stock. Trust Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 17,959 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 253,942 shares. 13,186 are held by Bollard Grp Limited Liability Corp. 1.63 million were accumulated by Argyll Research Ltd Liability Company. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 146,967 shares. New York-based Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 10,792 shares to 60,059 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 34,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishr Russell 1000 Vl (IWD).

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Fuel Gas says ready to build Line N lateral in Pennsylvania – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hold On To Harsco – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 2.38% or 258,678 shares. Copper Rock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.84% or 419,026 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 0.02% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). 6,100 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc reported 3,818 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 146,911 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Com, California-based fund reported 11,056 shares. Tuttle Tactical reported 0.16% stake. Aqr Management Limited Com has 0% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Citadel Advsrs Ltd owns 17,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). 58,582 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.02% or 460 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 5,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has 0% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 871 shares.