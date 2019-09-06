James Investment Research Increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position By $3.69 Million; Optimumbank Holdings (OPHC) Shorts Raised By 22.58%

James Investment Research Inc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 229.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc acquired 147,565 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 211,985 shares with $5.35M value, up from 64,420 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $19.23B valuation. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 4.77 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third To Buy Chicago’s MB Financial In Deal Valued At $4.7 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 COMMON RATIO WAS 10.82 PCT VS 10.76 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Names Susan B. Zaunbrecher As Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD CEO GREG CARMICHAEL COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – DEAL FOR VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Brian Lamb Named One of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America

Optimumbank Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OPHC) had an increase of 22.58% in short interest. OPHC’s SI was 3,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.58% from 3,100 shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Optimumbank Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s short sellers to cover OPHC’s short positions. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 704 shares traded. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) has declined 28.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $5.79 million. The firm accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity. Bayh Evan bought $103,720 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 18.69% above currents $26.75 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Thursday, April 4. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $32 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3100 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $3300 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Wedbush maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. Wedbush maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $33 target.

James Investment Research Inc decreased Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 4,782 shares to 21,460 valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) stake by 20,320 shares and now owns 25,730 shares. Lennar Corp Class A (NYSE:LEN) was reduced too.