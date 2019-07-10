James Investment Research Holds Position in Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN); Pbf Energy (PBF) Holder Vanguard Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 1.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10.98 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.93M, down from 12.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 1.24 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 12/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarting gasoline unit; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT RESTART; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 25,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,388 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 153,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 1.59 million shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 8.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.38 per share. PBF’s profit will be $129.44 million for 6.75 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.18 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -191.53% EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 206,000 shares to 5.84M shares, valued at $86.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 177,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,700 are owned by Huntington National Bank & Trust. 767 are owned by First Interstate Bank & Trust. Envestnet Asset reported 0% stake. 178,192 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Invesco Ltd has 0.02% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Capital Fund holds 0.02% or 59,068 shares. 1.79M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Barclays Plc holds 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 146,840 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs owns 36,110 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Gideon Cap holds 13,173 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 22,100 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 85,724 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 127,038 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 24,321 shares. Brinker reported 10,160 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 704 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 31,184 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership owns 708,079 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com owns 230,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild Co Asset Mgmt Us Inc owns 2.03M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation holds 37,400 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 293,680 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited, Hawaii-based fund reported 3,195 shares. Northern Tru holds 1.14M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Systematic Financial Management LP invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Meeder Asset accumulated 26,778 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc/The by 65,391 shares to 645 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOVEY) by 15,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).