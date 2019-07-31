James Investment Research Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Upped as Valuation Rose; Pinnacle Associates LTD Raised Its Stake in Boyd Gaming (BYD) as Market Valuation Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 213,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.08 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 2.40M shares traded or 114.38% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 214.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 79,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,509 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94 million, up from 37,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.36 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,185 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 163,716 shares. Barton Investment Mngmt invested in 6,179 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset has 7,952 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cullinan Associate has 1.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vision Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1.59% stake. Blue Chip Ptnrs accumulated 0.03% or 1,243 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Lc Nj accumulated 74,308 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc reported 180,000 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc stated it has 10,065 shares. Ipg Invest Llc invested in 0% or 11,026 shares. Pure Fin reported 3,690 shares. Curbstone Fincl Management accumulated 26,809 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc reported 35,756 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 23,333 shares to 130,291 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,069 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 24,253 shares to 33,254 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,382 shares, and cut its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS).