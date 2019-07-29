James Investment Research Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) Boosted as Share Price Rose; As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Shares Declined, Arga Investment Management LP Has Increased Position by $939,132

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 69.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 45,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,662 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 65,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 2.42M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 221.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 78,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 35,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 3.56 million shares traded or 23.21% up from the average. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…; 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Profit Rises, Supported by Wealth-Management Gains; 16/03/2018 – UBS Brokers Come and Go, After Firm Ditches Protocol — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 07/03/2018 – TDC TDC.CO – SAYS UBS GROUP AG HAS ON 28 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS IN TDC BRINGING THEIR HOLDING OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ABOVE 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Bankshares accumulated 29,014 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The owns 296,015 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 61,963 shares. Rdl Fincl reported 1.01% stake. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Ing Groep Nv holds 43,976 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 30,000 were reported by Bp Public Limited Com. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Cibc Inc stated it has 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 3,084 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0.02% or 115,500 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 61,002 shares to 211,099 shares, valued at $20.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mammoth Energy Services Inc by 26,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,175 shares, and cut its stake in Msg Networks Inc.