James Investment Research Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Has Lowered by $345,419 as Stock Declined; Steelcase (SCS) Holding Boosted by Wellington Management Group Llp

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 93,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6.40 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.40 million, up from 6.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 1.14 million shares traded or 82.63% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 8,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 524,190 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71 million, down from 532,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 16.75 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 15/05/2018 – FDA- APPROVAL OF RETACRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA CAUSED BY CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE, CHEMOTHERAPY, OR USE OF ZIDOVUDINE IN PATIENTS WITH HIV INFECTION; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 15,056 shares to 74,983 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 4,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,692 shares, and has risen its stake in National Healthcare (NYSEMKT:NHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Becker Cap has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Qci Asset Ny holds 0.03% or 6,790 shares. Stewart Patten Lc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Farmers Trust Co has 2.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Allstate holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 548,784 shares. 5.38M are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 381,183 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invs Inc owns 7,904 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cadence Natl Bank Na invested in 1.52% or 89,759 shares. Ativo Mngmt Llc has invested 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 8.94 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital invested in 36,248 shares or 0.54% of the stock.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: "Can Biosimilars Be The Next Growth Driver For Pfizer? – Forbes" on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance" published on September 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Pfizer (PFE) Presents Scientific Advancements in Cancer Care at ESMO – StreetInsider.com" on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal" published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com" with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold SCS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 77.92 million shares or 3.70% more from 75.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tieton Ltd invested in 3.08% or 205,945 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.39M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited owns 66,467 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc owns 622,007 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 269,071 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 36,787 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 78,429 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 807 were reported by Captrust. Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 8,792 shares. Gsa Cap Llp has 0.1% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 54,669 shares. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 63,431 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Apg Asset Nv owns 0.02% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 927,121 shares. Strs Ohio holds 55,600 shares.