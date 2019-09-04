James Investment Research Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Maple Capital Management Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position

James Investment Research Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 58.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc acquired 58,033 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 156,422 shares with $18.45M value, up from 98,389 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 4.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc acquired 1,372 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 33,808 shares with $8.36M value, up from 32,436 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $212.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $230.62. About 3.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 17.65% above currents $230.62 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone invested in 0.15% or 13,228 shares. 8,249 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.61% or 227,160 shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 1.24% or 37,932 shares in its portfolio. Sands Cap Mgmt holds 30,859 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Asset Strategies holds 0.17% or 2,940 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Inv owns 13,678 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 0.15% or 6,151 shares. First Mercantile Co holds 0.6% or 10,319 shares. Boys Arnold And reported 11,046 shares stake. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,695 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 13,400 were reported by Hennessy. Pittenger And Anderson reported 29,105 shares. Tompkins Fincl stated it has 4,559 shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 25,344 shares to 3,875 valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,832 shares and now owns 193,934 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.45% above currents $136.04 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

James Investment Research Inc decreased Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 3,196 shares to 3,890 valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) stake by 53,180 shares and now owns 39,200 shares. Triton International Ltd/Bermu was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv Corp has 3.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Ww Investors has 189.07 million shares for 5.41% of their portfolio. Washington Bankshares owns 173,604 shares. Df Dent holds 0.25% or 107,701 shares. Villere St Denis J Co Limited Company holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 67,600 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 229,795 shares. Community Retail Bank Na has 1.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,463 shares. Grisanti Cap reported 953 shares. Ims Mgmt has 1.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4.66% stake. Daiwa Sb reported 120,240 shares stake. Canal Ins stated it has 5.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Truepoint Inc holds 5,160 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California-based Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 0.45% or 557,207 shares.