James Investment Research Has Upped Blucora (BCOR) Holding; HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD ORDINARY (HTSUF) Shorts Lowered By 3.04%

HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HTSUF) had a decrease of 3.04% in short interest. HTSUF's SI was 436,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.04% from 450,400 shares previously. It closed at $38.5 lastly.

James Investment Research Inc increased Blucora Inc (BCOR) stake by 23.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc acquired 14,620 shares as Blucora Inc (BCOR)’s stock declined 13.22%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 75,765 shares with $2.30 million value, up from 61,145 last quarter. Blucora Inc now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 766,751 shares traded or 112.33% up from the average. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.93; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Net $45.3M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY EPS 79c-EPS 92c; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Blucora Inc. To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY REVENUE $206.0 MLN VS $182.4 MLN; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.93; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Rev $545.8M-$559.8M; 20/04/2018 – Fazir Ali Joins TaxAct as Head of Product; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Adj EPS 82c-Adj EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – Blucora at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. engages in the research and development, manufacture, purchase, and sale of pharmaceuticals. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. It offers SALONPAS pain relief products in the form of patches, sprays, gels, creams, liniments, and lotions; SALONSIP gel patches and heat pads; ByeBye-FEVER, a cooling gel sheet for fever discomfort in babies, children, and adults; Lifecella facial and gel sheet masks; and MOHRUS and KEPLAT pain relieving patches. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products in North America, Central and South America, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Another recent and important Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTSUF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2018.

