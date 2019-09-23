James Investment Research Has Trimmed Its Rexnord (RXN) Stake; Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shorts Raised By 0.58%

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had an increase of 0.58% in short interest. NOG’s SI was 21.92 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.58% from 21.79 million shares previously. With 5.81M avg volume, 4 days are for Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s short sellers to cover NOG’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – EXPECTING 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION TO INCREASE BY 18% TO 22% OVER 2017; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – MICHAEL REGER HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q ADJ EPS 17C, EST. 12C; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MLN – $200 MLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Appoints Erik Romslo General Counsel; 16/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL RAISED TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOG); 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady; 09/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Brandon Elliott President, Oper Chie

James Investment Research Inc decreased Rexnord Corp (RXN) stake by 67.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc sold 17,190 shares as Rexnord Corp (RXN)’s stock rose 2.77%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 8,375 shares with $253,000 value, down from 25,565 last quarter. Rexnord Corp now has $2.93 billion valuation. It closed at $27.64 lastly. It is up 1.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $805.08 million. The firm primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It has a 4.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 3,262 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 75.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RXN’s profit will be $50.81M for 14.40 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

James Investment Research Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 79,125 shares to 79,547 valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 8,422 shares and now owns 73,121 shares. Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) was raised too.