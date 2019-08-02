James Investment Research Has Trimmed By $2.13 Million Its Kroger Co. (KR) Stake; Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR)’s Sentiment Is 0.71

Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc (CTR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.68, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 17 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 24 decreased and sold positions in Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 8.52 million shares, down from 8.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 9 New Position: 8.

James Investment Research Inc decreased Kroger Co. (KR) stake by 14.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc sold 88,857 shares as Kroger Co. (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 508,370 shares with $12.51 million value, down from 597,227 last quarter. Kroger Co. now has $17.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 11.47M shares traded or 25.77% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Kroger, Target jump on merger report; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 22%; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger l Zero Waste Progress; 15/03/2018 – KROGER BOARD OKS $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QTRL; 27/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million. Via @DelRey:; 16/04/2018 – Rob Portman: In Cincinnati, Portman Joins Kroger in Announcing New Employee Benefits Because of Tax Reform; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kroger Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KR); 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by SARGENT RONALD, worth $107,437 on Sunday, June 30.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Underperform” on Friday, March 8. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Pivotal Research maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Bank of America maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Wednesday, May 29. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $3000 target. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 8. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 8. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21.

James Investment Research Inc increased Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) stake by 18,775 shares to 27,895 valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 52,735 shares and now owns 74,265 shares. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 1.82M shares. Kentucky-based Farmers Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 1.74M shares. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta reported 22,633 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 125,631 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 1,129 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Miller Howard Invs Inc has invested 0.15% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Earnest Ptnrs holds 11,619 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited stated it has 6,970 shares. Moreover, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel has 1.98% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 434,843 shares. Park Natl Oh invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc reported 86,259 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bartlett Comm Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 104,269 shares traded or 32.98% up from the average. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc (CTR) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 2.42% of its portfolio in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc for 2.05 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 201,149 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 194,600 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 77,167 shares.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $357.89 million. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

