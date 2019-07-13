James Investment Research Has Raised Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $3.05 Million; As Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Shares Rose, Steel Partners Holdings LP Upped Position by $6.50 Million

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.13 million market cap company. It closed at $13.63 lastly. It is down 22.19% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS SAYS WILLING TO BACKSTOP THE RIGHTS OFFERING IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO $75 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP REPORTS 17.8 PCT STAKE IN BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES AS OF MAY 23 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Submits Proposal for Babcock & Wilcox Worth $3-$3.50/Shr; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SPLP.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.5 BLN TO $1.6 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $389M-$452M; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS $3.00-$3.50-SHR; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent: Board of Directors Will Review the Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $30M-$37M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Rev $335.3M

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 105151.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 34,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,733 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 33 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria’s Dividend Hike Will Handily Beat Inflation – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Promises Double-Digit Total Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris reports market share gains – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: Shares Remain Under Pressure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 44,360 shares to 287,665 shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alcoa Inc by 14,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,895 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Intermediate (CIU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi reported 4,720 shares. Fdx Advsr invested in 86,590 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,900 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability has 1.25M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 145,922 shares. Bouchey Grp Inc reported 0.08% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 661,041 shares. Hallmark Mngmt Inc accumulated 7,296 shares. Daiwa Secs Group reported 84,030 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 507,710 shares. Bangor Financial Bank, a Maine-based fund reported 10,209 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated invested in 2,312 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 2,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.