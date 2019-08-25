James Investment Research Has Raised By $800,720 Its Target (TGT) Position; Earnest Partners Cut Its Ansys (ANSS) Holding

Earnest Partners Llc decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 1.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Earnest Partners Llc sold 2,557 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Earnest Partners Llc holds 233,367 shares with $42.64 million value, down from 235,924 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $17.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $210.71. About 536,331 shares traded or 26.68% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04

James Investment Research Inc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 11.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc acquired 10,009 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 95,306 shares with $7.65M value, up from 85,297 last quarter. Target Corp now has $52.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 8.65 million shares traded or 54.79% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar

Among 6 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ansys has $22100 highest and $185 lowest target. $199.29’s average target is -5.42% below currents $210.71 stock price. Ansys had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight”. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 28. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform”. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Earnest Partners Llc increased Welbilt Inc stake by 68,736 shares to 3.21M valued at $52.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) stake by 5,843 shares and now owns 109,701 shares. Heartland Finl (NASDAQ:HTLF) was raised too.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As owns 14,482 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A reported 0.05% stake. First Tru Advsrs Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Champlain Inv Prtnrs Lc holds 0.65% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 408,755 shares. 1,320 were reported by Conning. Cookson Peirce And Com has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc invested in 0.03% or 9,421 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 137 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 11,189 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.34% or 13,892 shares. Nikko Asset Americas invested in 51,267 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Papp L Roy & Assocs reported 0.44% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 512,529 shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated holds 16,703 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 65,646 are held by Pnc Fincl Service Group Incorporated.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Unheard Of’: The Early Reaction To Target’s Big Quarter – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Baird Sees Entry Point In Target Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target: A Buy, When The Price Is Right – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.