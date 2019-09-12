James Investment Research Has Lowered Its Position in Meritage Homes (MTH) by $1.16 Million as Market Value Rose; Petroleum & Resources Cut Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position by $7.87 Million; Share Value Declined

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 157,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 211,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.65M, down from 369,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 7.63M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 58.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 22,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 15,885 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $815,000, down from 38,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 599,330 shares traded or 18.62% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13 million for 16.53 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

