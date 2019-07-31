James Investment Research Has Lowered Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $822,585; Brookside Capital Management Has Cut Its General Dynamics (GD) Position by $11.06 Million

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 54.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 9,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,945 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $693,000, down from 17,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.21. About 808,654 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 38.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 65,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 104,561 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70 million, down from 169,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 851,212 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.45 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Inv LP stated it has 0.65% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department invested 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Polaris Greystone Financial Lc holds 0.02% or 1,860 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Washington Trust Bank has 0.04% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Greatmark Investment Inc invested in 4,620 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Synovus Fin owns 2,766 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,516 shares. 8,536 were reported by Bragg. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Inc Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 129,845 shares. Cypress Capital stated it has 48,152 shares. Whittier has invested 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tdam Usa accumulated 3,458 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund invested in 5,387 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 355,662 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 21,351 shares. 15,314 are owned by Creative Planning. 116,596 are owned by Twin Tree Ltd Partnership. Invesco owns 2.46M shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.04% or 4.10M shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 41 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Neuberger Berman Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Synovus Fincl has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 761,823 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Asset Mngmt One Limited has 111,210 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors, Minnesota-based fund reported 291 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Stephens Mngmt Grp Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 49,134 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 7,019 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 20,019 shares to 255,788 shares, valued at $17.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 51,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

