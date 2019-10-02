James Investment Research Has Lifted Proctor & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $8.64 Million as Stock Value Rose; United Continental Holdings (UAL) Share Price Rose While Tiverton Asset Management Upped Its Holding

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Proctor & Gamble Co (PG) by 8889.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 79,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 80,186 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79 million, up from 892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Proctor & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 4.96M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) by 293.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 21,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 28,358 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48M, up from 7,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Continental Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $87.84. About 1.95M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED CAPACITY INCREASED 6.1% IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – United Airlines mistakenly flew a Kansas family’s dog to Japan on Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – United Continental: April 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Down 0.8 Points Compared to April 2017; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES: COMMITTED TO SAFETY-COMFORT OF ANIMALS; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO’s 2017 pay halved; chairman to step down; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 13/03/2018 – United Airlines apologizes after a passenger’s dog dies after it was placed in an overhead bin; 15/03/2018 – United Airlines: Profitable but plagued by public relations disasters

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting UAL Put And Call Options For April 26th – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of American Airlines Are Descending Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “State of the Union from UAL – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is United Continental (UAL) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Why American Airlines is still lagging behind competitors on cancellation rate – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Bank Division invested in 4,570 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Capital Investors accumulated 0.04% or 87,939 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 7,881 shares. Campbell Adviser Limited owns 5,001 shares. Cumberland Advsrs holds 11,500 shares. 5 were reported by Duncker Streett & Incorporated. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 5,908 shares. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 49,068 shares. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 380,125 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 200,277 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Raymond James & Assoc owns 139,959 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 13,547 are owned by Basswood Capital Ltd. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 181 shares. Addison Cap Comm holds 0.15% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 2,476 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding owns 277,324 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 22,196 shares to 82,009 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 9,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,695 shares, and cut its stake in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 45,361 were accumulated by Aull Monroe Mgmt. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 23,003 shares or 3.8% of all its holdings. 12,310 were accumulated by Monroe Bankshares Tru Mi. Opus Inv Management stated it has 40,900 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Orrstown Fincl Svcs holds 0.16% or 1,084 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,032 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc reported 3,085 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 2,649 shares. 86,392 were accumulated by Regal Ltd Limited Liability Company. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Com has 61,057 shares. Utd Asset Strategies, a New York-based fund reported 19,722 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Mgmt has 1.69% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 75,593 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.97% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Nonprofit led by former P&G executive opens Greater Cincinnati tool library – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Stock Appears to Be Getting a Little Rich – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 10, 2019.