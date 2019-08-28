James Investment Research Has Lifted Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Stake by $7.13 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Stanley Capital Management Lifted Position by $1.76 Million

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 23024.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 55,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 55,499 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 318,909 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS INTERESTED IN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT INCLUDING DEALS IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY AND OTHER CANCER DRUGS; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 30/04/2018 – Leena Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., to Lead Lilly Oncology Immuno-Oncology Medical Development; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 23/05/2018 – LILLY ONCOLOGY SAYS SUCCESSOR TO BE NAMED AT A LATER DATE; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly $1.6b Buy; KKR Said to Plan Envision Bid: Health Wrap; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Surv

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $181.03. About 2.97 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Data on 87 Million People May Have Been Shared; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s F8: Expect Plenty of VR/AR, Data-Sharing Updates, Mobile Gaming — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Cramer previously said the “long knives” had been drawn for Facebook after a slew of criticism over its data privacy practices; 21/03/2018 – CBC Windsor: Breaking more than 4 days of silence, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes and outlined steps to protect; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s PR Chief Walks Political Tightrope; 05/04/2018 – Sandberg says Facebook was too slow to respond to crises; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Castro on Facebook Personal Data Usage (Audio); 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: #EXCLUSIVE – #DarkMoney Funders that targeted anti-Muslim voters in 2016 using Facebook & Google revealed.…; 19/03/2018 – There is some sentiment among investors that Facebook is “the worst of the FAANGs,” Cramer adds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Peddock Advisors Llc has invested 0.38% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Aqr Management Ltd Liability holds 2.83 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.3% or 5.08 million shares in its portfolio. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 4,707 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Communication Ma holds 5.15M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 435,955 are held by Cornerstone Incorporated. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 15,102 shares. Chemical Bancorp has 0.14% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 9,872 shares. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv owns 931 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jones Cos Lllp reported 0% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Montecito State Bank And Tru, California-based fund reported 15,202 shares. Barr E S & Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 554 are owned by Kings Point Capital Mngmt. Fiera Corporation owns 7,807 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Week In Review: Biotheus Acquires China Rights To 3 Bi-Specifics In $142 Million Deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly (LLY) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. 185 shares valued at $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 19,990 shares to 30,470 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) by 12,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WhatsApp in talks for second mobile payments market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook adding its brand to Instagram, WhatsApp – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.