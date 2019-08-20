James Investment Research Has Decreased Trueblue (TBI) Holding; Omers Administration Increased By $30.16 Million Its Belmond LTD (BEL) Holding

Omers Administration Corp increased Belmond Ltd (BEL) stake by 377.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp acquired 1.21 million shares as Belmond Ltd (BEL)’s stock 0.00%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 1.53M shares with $39.43M value, up from 319,800 last quarter. Belmond Ltd now has $ valuation. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%

James Investment Research Inc decreased Trueblue Inc (TBI) stake by 53.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc sold 55,866 shares as Trueblue Inc (TBI)’s stock declined 19.54%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 49,401 shares with $1.17M value, down from 105,267 last quarter. Trueblue Inc now has $794.19M valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 157,775 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 27.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate Experience; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ TrueBlue Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBI); 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate; 08/03/2018 Rep. Jody Hice: Hice Receives True Blue Award, Scores 100 Percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE REPORTS DIVESTITURE OF PLANETECHS; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 22C

Omers Administration Corp decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 737,125 shares to 3.39 million valued at $190.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 173,192 shares and now owns 1.28M shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold TBI shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.06% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 13,506 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Schroder Gp has invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Gotham Asset Ltd accumulated 8,908 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 30,943 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Llc accumulated 87,497 shares. Swiss Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 14,830 shares stake. Ameriprise invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Element Capital Management Ltd has 10,471 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 104,556 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 366 shares. Axa invested in 49,300 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,074 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).