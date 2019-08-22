James Investment Research Has Cut Lennar Class A (LEN) Position By $5.05 Million; Lrad (LRAD) Shorts Increased By 0.8%

Lrad Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) had an increase of 0.8% in short interest. LRAD’s SI was 50,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.8% from 50,300 shares previously. With 66,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Lrad Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD)’s short sellers to cover LRAD’s short positions. The SI to Lrad Corporation’s float is 0.16%. The stock increased 6.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 187,395 shares traded or 89.71% up from the average. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 51.27% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M

James Investment Research Inc decreased Lennar Corp Class A (LEN) stake by 76.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc sold 103,103 shares as Lennar Corp Class A (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 31,510 shares with $1.55M value, down from 134,613 last quarter. Lennar Corp Class A now has $16.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 2.88M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lennar Corp has $60 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.38’s average target is 5.47% above currents $51.56 stock price. Lennar Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, June 26. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, February 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Hold” rating by CFRA on Tuesday, June 25.

James Investment Research Inc increased Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) stake by 28,782 shares to 37,353 valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 55,259 shares and now owns 55,499 shares. Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was raised too.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.05M for 9.77 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & owns 171,032 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 52,465 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 15,566 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 934,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Com holds 1,680 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 116,397 shares stake. 13,456 were accumulated by Riverhead Management Limited Liability. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 646 shares. Affinity Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Smead Capital Management owns 1.54M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 6,651 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 119,549 shares. Fund Management Sa reported 19,774 shares. 4,509 are held by Rbf Cap Limited Liability.

