James Investment Research Has Cut Ecopetrol Sa (EC) Position By $387,744; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Increased By $24.25 Million Its Domtar (UFS) Position

James Investment Research Inc decreased Ecopetrol Sa (EC) stake by 22.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc sold 18,464 shares as Ecopetrol Sa (EC)’s stock declined 0.77%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 65,008 shares with $1.39M value, down from 83,472 last quarter. Ecopetrol Sa now has $35.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 673,803 shares traded or 1.97% up from the average. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 16.29% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 24/05/2018 – ECOPETROL SA EC.N : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL ESTIMATES 550 BARRELS OIL FLOWED INTO WATER; 13/03/2018 – ECOPETROL TO REDEEM $350M BOND EARLY; 24/04/2018 – CARDENAS: ECOPETROL TO INCREASE INVESTMENTS BY 88% Y/Y IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL SA – REPORTS SPILL OF MUD, OIL & GAS THAT OCCURRED BETWEEN MARCH 12 AND 15 AT LA LIZAMA & CAÑO MUERTO STREAMS IS UNDER CONTROL; 03/05/2018 – Ecopetrol 1Q Net COP2.817T; 03/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SAYS LISAMA 158 WELL & SPILL HAVE BEEN SEALED; 13/04/2018 – ECOPETROL PREPAYS $350M BOND ISSUED IN 2013; 03/05/2018 – ECOPETROL 1Q EBITDA COP7.15T; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol to focus on expansion, trade after completing budget cut -CEO

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Domtar Corp (UFS) stake by 6186.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd acquired 494,942 shares as Domtar Corp (UFS)’s stock declined 6.89%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 502,942 shares with $24.97 million value, up from 8,000 last quarter. Domtar Corp now has $2.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.46% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 1.14 million shares traded or 85.64% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books

Analysts await Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EC’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 7.81 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Ecopetrol S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.91% EPS growth.

James Investment Research Inc increased Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 10,009 shares to 95,306 valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 147,565 shares and now owns 211,985 shares. Spirit Aerosystems Hold (NYSE:SPR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold EC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 54.88 million shares or 7.60% less from 59.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 541,097 shares. 2,168 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company. 39,897 are held by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 4,854 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com accumulated 6.80M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio. Fund Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). The Illinois-based Thomas White Intll Limited has invested 0% in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). Putnam Investments Limited Company accumulated 424,568 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 23,362 shares or 0% of the stock. 47,064 were reported by Macquarie Gru Ltd. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 12.72M shares or 1.17% of the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 276,329 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc invested in 0.06% or 374,738 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0% or 16,171 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Blackrock holds 0.02% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) or 8.17M shares. Natixis has 89,563 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 36,689 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 24,814 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 810,371 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 334,513 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 5,700 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 24,991 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 3,784 shares. Bowling Portfolio Lc has invested 0.77% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Twin invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 583,521 shares to 14,101 valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 24,049 shares and now owns 144,264 shares. Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Domtar (NYSE:UFS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Domtar had 7 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 3. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 6.