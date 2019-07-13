James Investment Research Has Boosted National Healthcare (NHC) Holding by $955,350; Amdocs LTD (DOX) Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Raised Its Holding

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 11,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,316 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 12,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.42. About 474,589 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in National Healthcare (NHC) by 146.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 12,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,415 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 8,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in National Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 32,149 shares traded. National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) has risen 24.48% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NHC News: 08/05/2018 – Children’s National Health System and GetWellNetwork Design Digital Pathway for Autism Family Support and Education; 03/05/2018 – NHC Announces 4.2% Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend; 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 04/05/2018 – CORRECT: NATIONAL HEALTHCARE 1Q OPER REV. $243.0M; 03/05/2018 – National Healthcare Raises Dividend to 50c; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORP NHC.A INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4.2 PCT; 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 23/04/2018 – DJ National HealthCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHC); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTHCARE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 50C FROM 48C, EST 51C

