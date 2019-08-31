James Investment Research Decreased Penske Auto Group (PAG) Position By $475,332; Portolan Capital Management Cut Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Position

James Investment Research Inc decreased Penske Auto Group Inc (PAG) stake by 34.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc sold 10,803 shares as Penske Auto Group Inc (PAG)’s stock rose 1.34%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 20,488 shares with $915,000 value, down from 31,291 last quarter. Penske Auto Group Inc now has $3.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 199,906 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Increases Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penske Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAG); 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 01/05/2018 – Penske Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 06/05/2018 – Richland Source: Acura Team Penske dominates at Mid-Ohio

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) stake by 20.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 225,888 shares as Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 876,203 shares with $8.74M value, down from 1.10 million last quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. now has $323.91 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 245,473 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B

James Investment Research Inc increased First Bancorp/Puerto Rico (NYSE:FBP) stake by 63,820 shares to 164,361 valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) stake by 12,605 shares and now owns 28,245 shares. Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 8,735 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 3,813 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi has 0.41% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 52,061 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 1,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc invested in 0.03% or 9,524 shares. Century Cos owns 665,496 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 3.52 million shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Bruni J V & reported 290,855 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. 283,155 are owned by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PAG) 17% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PAG) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group has $5700 highest and $50 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 25.06% above currents $42.78 stock price. Penske Automotive Group had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,270 activity. $100,270 worth of stock was bought by Sloane Alexander R on Monday, May 20.

More notable recent Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Cai International Inc. (CAP) stake by 93,456 shares to 268,586 valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Realpage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) stake by 49,346 shares and now owns 122,764 shares. Bandwidth Inc. was raised too.