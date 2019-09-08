James Investment Research Decreased Its Holding in Mastec (MTZ) by $656,160; Chase Investment Counsel Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $1.78 Million

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 63.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 13,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 7,796 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 21,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 693,863 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, down from 36,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southport Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 7.81M are held by Blackrock. Argent Mgmt holds 0.13% or 74,675 shares. 3,951 are owned by Pennsylvania Tru. Coe Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 3% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 33,700 shares. Axa stated it has 126,989 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 58,383 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 27,230 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,217 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 97,117 shares. Community Tru And Investment holds 271,532 shares. Elk Creek Partners Limited Com reported 403,846 shares stake.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 10,240 shares to 27,185 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 31,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $120.02M for 10.01 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,770 shares to 10,105 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 6,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologis Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ativo Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Private Ocean Lc owns 75 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 92,750 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,214 shares. Fosun Limited reported 900 shares stake. Brown Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 3,625 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 10,339 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding reported 2.03M shares. Torray Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 8,582 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Americas Incorporated has 1.9% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Co invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).