James Investment Research Decreased Its Encore Wire (WIRE) Stake; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)

James Investment Research Inc decreased Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) stake by 25.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc sold 13,150 shares as Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)’s stock declined 0.90%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 38,020 shares with $2.18 million value, down from 51,170 last quarter. Encore Wire Corp now has $1.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 54,012 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18

Among 7 analysts covering Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Sprouts Farmers Market had 15 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of SFM in report on Friday, August 2 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SFM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $28 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Friday, June 21. See Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Downgrade

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer

24/06/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bernstein 23.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli products, baked goods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, body care and natural household items, and beer and wine. It has a 15.52 P/E ratio. As of May 04, 2017, it operated 260 stores in 15 states.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Robecosam Ag has 0.08% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 91,311 shares. Principal Gp reported 610,425 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 283,659 shares stake. Nomura Holding invested in 0% or 2,530 shares. 10,329 are held by Qs Investors Ltd Llc. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability owns 109,891 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Millennium Management Limited Liability Com reported 293,031 shares. Agf Invests America Inc reported 1% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has 2.82 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.09% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Piedmont Invest invested in 12,413 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimate, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Influence Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market Enters Oversold Territory (SFM) – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sprouts Farmers (SFM) a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 2.60 million shares traded or 58.41% up from the average. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED ITS MATURITY THROUGH MARCH 2023; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS – QTRLY COMP STORE SALES IMPACTED BY SLIGHT DEFLATION IN QTR, CALENDAR SHIFT IN NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY, TIGHT PRODUCE SUPPLY EARLY IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Had Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Houston Wire & Cable Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Gained 30% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Leoni scouts market for bidders for wire and cables division – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian Orebodies Extends Mineralization in the Wire Lake Gold System and Commences Summer Work Program at Pic Project – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

James Investment Research Inc increased Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) stake by 37,195 shares to 91,143 valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped National Healthcare (NYSEMKT:NHC) stake by 12,738 shares and now owns 21,415 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 48,959 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 5,947 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 27,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory owns 0.12% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 954,427 shares. Vanguard has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 2.07 million shares. 275,187 are held by Ameriprise Inc. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru owns 36 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has 8,256 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 331 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 9,055 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 37,614 shares. Matarin Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.58% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 281,943 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 110,521 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 12,899 shares.