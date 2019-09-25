James Investment Research Cut Its Position in Lennar Class A (LEN) by $558,480 as Stock Value Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Highlander Capital Management Cut Position by $492,180

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Class A (LEN) by 36.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 11,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 19,875 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $963,000, down from 31,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 397,594 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $11.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1729.99. About 1.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 06/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon eyes new warehouse in Brazil e-commerce push – sources SAO PAULO (Reuters) -…; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.67M for 10.44 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

