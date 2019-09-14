James Investment Research Continues to Hold Stake in Anthem (ANTM); Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lifted Ugi New (UGI) Stake

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 3.00 million shares traded or 67.18% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 8,422 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 73,121 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.64M, up from 64,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 19,307 shares to 31,152 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,065 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.16% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 7,492 are held by Tdam Usa. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 92,843 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 5,700 shares. Nordea Inv accumulated 6,271 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust owns 0.02% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 4,300 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Co has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 162 shares. 21 were accumulated by Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Harvest Inc invested in 0.08% or 4,920 shares. Eqis Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 7,462 shares. Mirae Asset Investments reported 4,195 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 0% or 31 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 5,199 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.24% or 531,738 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 118,214 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 8,462 shares to 3,834 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,190 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.