James Investment Research Boosted Position in Deluxe (DLX) by $1.10 Million; Consolidated Investment Group Maintains Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 27,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 84,101 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42M, up from 56,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 118,732 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 21,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, up from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 6.25 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI CONCLUDES SPEAKING; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares to 22,815 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,700 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Goldman Sachs Stocks to Buy with Over 20% Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deluxe Corp (DLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Deluxe (DLX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Deluxe Board of Directors Appoints Cheryl Mayberry McKissack as Chair – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deluxe tightens FY2019 revenue outlook and reaffirms guidance for adjusted EPS – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before You Buy Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 22,275 shares to 10,870 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 49,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,634 shares, and cut its stake in Kelly Services Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA).