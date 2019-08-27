James Investment Research Boosted Its Capital One Financial (COF) Position; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stake Has Boosted by Firefly Value Partners Lp

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74 million, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $213.22. About 3.29M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 28/03/2018 – Will Tesla Make Software Updates as Authorities Investigate a Crash? (Video); 26/05/2018 – In a filing in federal court in San Francisco, Tesla said that its statements about the challenges the company faced with Model 3 were “frank and in plain language.”; 22/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s new $2.6 billion compensation plan approved by Tesla shareholders. Via @verge:; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Projects End to Cash-Burning Era as Model 3 Gains Traction; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar compensation plan; 30/05/2018 – Consumer Reports now recommends Tesla’s Model 3; 16/04/2018 – Tesla Temporarily Shuts Down Model 3 Production — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Tesla is on track for its worth month ever – down 24.86 percent so far; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CORPORATE LIQUIDITY STRESS RISES TO 2.8 PCT IN MARCH, HIGHEST SINCE SEPTEMBER – MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Lithium Loses Stardust as Tesla Stumbles and Supply Cranks Up

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 191.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 38,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 58,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 457,171 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,013 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Systems. Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 607,975 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 120,200 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0.05% or 21,787 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 15,986 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 49,971 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 19,383 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 1,355 shares. 141,019 were reported by Voloridge Invest Ltd. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Com owns 94,270 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,741 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca accumulated 820,000 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.16% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 375,535 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Agency Bond Etf (AGZ) by 5,086 shares to 34,014 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,223 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Amoco Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon. Another trade for 360 shares valued at $79,816 was made by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14.