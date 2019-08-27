James Investment Research Boosted Allstate (ALL) Stake; Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

James Investment Research Inc increased Allstate Corp (ALL) stake by 244.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. James Investment Research Inc acquired 52,735 shares as Allstate Corp (ALL)’s stock rose 9.59%. The James Investment Research Inc holds 74,265 shares with $6.99 million value, up from 21,530 last quarter. Allstate Corp now has $33.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $103.21. About 1.16M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise

Among 3 analysts covering Suncor Energy (TSE:SU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Suncor Energy has $60 highest and $58 lowest target. $58.67’s average target is 57.38% above currents $37.28 stock price. Suncor Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, March 11. BMO Capital Markets maintained Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Scotia Capital. See Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $58 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $58 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “All 10 of the NYSE’s biggest decliners are stocks of Argentina-based companies – MarketWatch” on August 12, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Fabrinet’s stock leads all NYSE losers after downbeat outlook, heads for biggest drop in 5 years – MarketWatch” published on August 20, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Companies Using AI to Grow – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108.57’s average target is 5.19% above currents $103.21 stock price. Allstate had 16 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 1. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. UBS maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Tuesday, May 7. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $10600 target.

James Investment Research Inc decreased Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) stake by 54,320 shares to 58,260 valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wesco Int’l Inc (NYSE:WCC) stake by 22,235 shares and now owns 4,830 shares. Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks holds 318,845 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 0.03% stake. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 3,766 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 16,520 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Marathon Cap Management holds 0.21% or 5,029 shares. First Manhattan owns 28,494 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 88,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 247,460 shares. Intact Invest Management Incorporated reported 5,700 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 108,282 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Lowe Brockenbrough & Co reported 14,533 shares stake. Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $58.07 billion. The firm primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It has a 10.39 P/E ratio. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations divisions.