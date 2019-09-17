James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Reaches $16.30 52-Week High; American Water Works Company (AWK) Has 1.16 Sentiment

American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 266 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 229 reduced and sold holdings in American Water Works Company Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 146.26 million shares, up from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Water Works Company Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 14 to 13 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 195 Increased: 201 New Position: 65.

The stock of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) hit a new 52-week high and has $17.77 target or 9.00% above today’s $16.30 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $10.49 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $17.77 price target is reached, the company will be worth $944.01M more. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 1,639 shares traded. James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has declined 13.84% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JHX News: 21/05/2018 – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC JHX.AX – FY NET SALES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $ 2,054.5 MLN VS $1,921.6 MLN; 03/04/2018 – James Hardie Completes Acquisition Of Fermacell; 21/05/2018 – James Hardie FY Net Profit US$146.1 Million, Down 47%; 21/05/2018 – James Hardie Expects North America Fiber Cement Ebit Margin at Top End of 20-25% Range; 21/05/2018 – James Hardie Expects Steady Growth in US Housing Market in FY19; 21/05/2018 – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC JHX.AX – FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $146.1 MLN VS $276.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC JHX.AX – FY2018 SECOND HALF ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF US30.0 CENTS PER SECURITY; 21/05/2018 – JAMES HARDIE 4Q ADJ NET OPER PROFIT $81.1M; 21/05/2018 – JAMES HARDIE SEES N.AM FIBER CEMENT EBIT AT TOP END OF RANGE; 21/05/2018 – JAMES HARDIE FY NET INCOME $146.1M

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $121.57. About 427,071 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 8.11% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. for 51,600 shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 342,674 shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 4.6% invested in the company for 197,161 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 3.73% in the stock. Aureus Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 226,498 shares.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $21.96 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 37.88 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04 million for 23.56 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells fiber cement products. The company has market cap of $10.49 billion. It operates through four divisions: North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Business, and Research and Development. It has a 32.09 P/E ratio. The firm offers fiber cement interior linings, fiberglass windows, exterior siding products, and related accessories products.