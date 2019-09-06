James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Reaches $15.80 52-Week High; Gamestop Has 1.27 Sentiment

The stock of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) hit a new 52-week high and has $17.06 target or 8.00% above today’s $15.80 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $10.25 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $17.06 price target is reached, the company will be worth $819.68M more. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 7,042 shares traded. James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has declined 13.84% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical JHX News: 21/05/2018 – Australia’s James Hardie FY profit slumps on asbestos claim settlements; 21/05/2018 – James Hardie Sends Positive Signal on U.S. Housing; 22/03/2018 – JAMES HARDIE EXPECTS TO COMPLETE FERMACELLIN BUY IN EARLY APRIL; 21/05/2018 – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC JHX.AX – FY NET SALES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $ 2,054.5 MLN VS $1,921.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – James Hardie FY Net Profit US$146.1 Million, Down 47%; 21/05/2018 – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC JHX.AX – FY2018 SECOND HALF ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF US30.0 CENTS PER SECURITY; 22/03/2018 JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC JHX.AX – JAMES HARDIE EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF FERMACELL IN EARLY APRIL; 21/05/2018 – JAMES HARDIE FY NET SALES $2.05B; 03/04/2018 – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC JHX.AX – CO COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF FERMACELL; 21/05/2018 – James Hardie Expects Steady Growth in US Housing Market in FY19

Gamestop Corp (GME) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 121 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 95 sold and trimmed equity positions in Gamestop Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 105.93 million shares, up from 101.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gamestop Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 59 Increased: 77 New Position: 44.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells fiber cement products. The company has market cap of $10.25 billion. It operates through four divisions: North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Business, and Research and Development. It has a 31.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers fiber cement interior linings, fiberglass windows, exterior siding products, and related accessories products.

More notable recent James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “James Hardie Industries’ CFO resigns – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX) CEO Jack Truong on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manitowoc, Ampco-Pittsburgh among industrial gainers; Axon Enterprise leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Not Even an Activist Investor Can Improve GameStop’s Chances in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Thoughts on Burry’s GameStop Proposal – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wild action on GameStop continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GameStop updates website after complaints – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “For GameStop, The Game Is Far From Over – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

GameStop Corp. operates as an omnichannel video game retailer. The company has market cap of $438.73 million. It sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video game products; video game accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, including downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells mobile and consumer electronics, including wireless services and products, and accessories, as well as new and pre-owned smart phones; personal computer entertainment software in various genres, including sports, action, strategy, adventure/role playing, and simulation; and strategy guides, magazines, and interactive game figures.

Permit Capital Llc holds 4.74% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. for 1.00 million shares. Tyvor Capital Llc owns 1.36 million shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradice Investment Management Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 2.00 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Muhlenkamp & Co Inc has invested 1.12% in the stock. Elm Ridge Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 129,235 shares.

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 10 after the close. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.