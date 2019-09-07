JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Both JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) and Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) compete on a level playing field in the Toys & Games industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAKKS Pacific Inc. 1 0.05 N/A -1.84 0.00 Mattel Inc. 12 0.76 N/A -1.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see JAKKS Pacific Inc. and Mattel Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has JAKKS Pacific Inc. and Mattel Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAKKS Pacific Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -9.7% Mattel Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -7.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that JAKKS Pacific Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Mattel Inc. has a 1.54 beta which is 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of JAKKS Pacific Inc. Its rival Mattel Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. Mattel Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than JAKKS Pacific Inc.

Analyst Ratings

JAKKS Pacific Inc. and Mattel Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JAKKS Pacific Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mattel Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 87.50% for JAKKS Pacific Inc. with consensus target price of $1.5. Mattel Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 consensus target price and a 15.81% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that JAKKS Pacific Inc. appears more favorable than Mattel Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

JAKKS Pacific Inc. and Mattel Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.6% and 0%. JAKKS Pacific Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Mattel Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JAKKS Pacific Inc. -3.51% 11.91% -14.86% -53.06% -62.65% -40.93% Mattel Inc. 16.89% 27.96% 21.26% 18.8% -6.17% 46.15%

For the past year JAKKS Pacific Inc. had bearish trend while Mattel Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mattel Inc. beats JAKKS Pacific Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. The company offers action figures and accessories, including licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; electronics products, such as spy products and video games; dolls and accessories, including small dolls, large dolls, fashion dolls, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons; and pet products, including toys, consumables, and accessories. It also provides role and pretend play, dress-up, and novelty products for boys and girls based on various brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; indoor and outdoor kidsÂ’ furniture, activity trays and tables, room decor, kiddie pools, and seasonal and outdoor products, as well as pool floats; Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; and junior sports and outdoor activity toys, including hyper-charged balls and sport sets, and toy hoops. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story. The company also provides its products under the Fisher-Price brands, such as Fisher-Price, Little People, BabyGear, Laugh & Learn, Imaginext, Thomas & Friends, Dora the Explorer, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Disney Jake, the Never Land Pirates, and Power Wheels. In addition, it offers its products under the American Girl brands comprising Truly Me, Girl of the Year, BeForever, Bitty Baby, and WellieWishers; and construction, and arts and crafts brands, such as MEGA BLOKS, RoseArt, and Board Dudes, as well as publishes the American Girl magazine. Mattel, Inc. sells its products directly to consumers via its catalog, Website, and proprietary retail stores, as well as directly to retailers, including discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; to wholesalers; and through agents and distributors. Mattel, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.