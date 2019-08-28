Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 11 9.24 N/A -161.25 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jaguar Health Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. Its rival Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jaguar Health Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average price target and a 34.03% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 34% respectively. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.23%. Comparatively, 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.