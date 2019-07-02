Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Both Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.80 N/A -2.60 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jaguar Health Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.