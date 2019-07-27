Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

We are contrasting Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 13 1.86 N/A -2.60 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Demonstrates Jaguar Health Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that Jaguar Health Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.3% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.23%. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 4.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend while Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Jaguar Health Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.