Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Both Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.11 N/A -161.25 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.52 N/A -2.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jaguar Health Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.61 beta indicates that Jaguar Health Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jaguar Health Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 1,114.95% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 18% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.23%. Comparatively, 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 12.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.