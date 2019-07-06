Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.60 N/A -2.60 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jaguar Health Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jaguar Health Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.18 beta means Jaguar Health Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.67 beta and it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has stronger performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Jaguar Health Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.