Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Both Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 10 1.22 N/A -161.25 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 48 22.02 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Jaguar Health Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc.’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 14.2 and 14.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. REGENXBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Jaguar Health Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively REGENXBIO Inc. has a consensus target price of $37, with potential upside of 12.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.