Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 10 9.08 N/A -161.25 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 16.53 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jaguar Health Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.61 beta means Jaguar Health Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jaguar Health Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 142.50% and its consensus price target is $10.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.