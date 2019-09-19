Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

This is a contrast between Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.48 N/A -161.25 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.72 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jaguar Health Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Jaguar Health Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 242.47% for Jaguar Health Inc. with consensus price target of $5. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 consensus price target and a 16.12% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Jaguar Health Inc. seems more appealing than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 0%. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.23%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.