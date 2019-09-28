Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 1 -0.01 5.52M -161.25 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 42 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jaguar Health Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 431,115,276.48% -380.6% -79.9% FibroGen Inc. 189,651,107.97% -18.4% -10.6%

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. FibroGen Inc.’s 1.84 beta is the reason why it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. Its rival FibroGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. FibroGen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Jaguar Health Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Jaguar Health Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 320.17% and an $5 consensus price target. Competitively FibroGen Inc. has a consensus price target of $65, with potential upside of 71.96%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Jaguar Health Inc. is looking more favorable than FibroGen Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares. About 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.