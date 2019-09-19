Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.42 N/A -161.25 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jaguar Health Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Health Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Calithera Biosciences Inc. which has a 6.8 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Jaguar Health Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Jaguar Health Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 257.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 5.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.