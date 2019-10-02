Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

This is a contrast between Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 1 -0.01 6.51M -161.25 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 511,029,123.17% -380.6% -79.9% ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,420,677.36% -92.1% -80.9%

Volatility & Risk

Jaguar Health Inc.’s 0.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. ARCA biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Jaguar Health Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Jaguar Health Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 309.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 9.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

ARCA biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.