Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Since Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.56 N/A -2.60 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 79.22 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jaguar Health Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Jaguar Health Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. which has a 10.7 Current Ratio and a 10.7 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jaguar Health Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 114.40% and its average price target is $14.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 67.4% respectively. Insiders held 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.