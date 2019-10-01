Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Both Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 1 -0.01 6.51M -161.25 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 10 0.00 35.47M -1.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jaguar Health Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 511,470,773.10% -380.6% -79.9% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 371,413,612.57% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 143.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jaguar Health Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Jaguar Health Inc. has a 281.68% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5. On the other hand, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s potential upside is 46.79% and its consensus target price is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Jaguar Health Inc. looks more robust than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jaguar Health Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 76%. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.23%. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.