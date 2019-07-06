Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.60 N/A -2.60 0.00 Xencor Inc. 33 16.23 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Jaguar Health Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Jaguar Health Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Xencor Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Xencor Inc. is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.7. Xencor Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Jaguar Health Inc. and Xencor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

Competitively the average price target of Xencor Inc. is $41, which is potential -6.69% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 85.7% respectively. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.