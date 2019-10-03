Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Contrasting side by side

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 1 -0.01 6.51M -161.25 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.47 40.01M -3.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jaguar Health Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 517,652,671.76% -380.6% -79.9% United Therapeutics Corporation 48,828,411.03% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s beta is 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 7.2 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Therapeutics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Jaguar Health Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

$5 is Jaguar Health Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 278.79%. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s average price target is $140.75, while its potential upside is 77.22%. The data provided earlier shows that Jaguar Health Inc. appears more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. About 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has weaker performance than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

