Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparing side by side

Since Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 1 -0.01 5.52M -161.25 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 431,115,276.48% -380.6% -79.9% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 479,813,084.11% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.61 beta indicates that Jaguar Health Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Jaguar Health Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Jaguar Health Inc.’s upside potential is 320.17% at a $5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.