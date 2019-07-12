Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Comparing side by side

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.44 N/A -2.60 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Jaguar Health Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 85.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has stronger performance than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.